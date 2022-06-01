Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Kimco Realty® KIM will announce its second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, July 28, 2022 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.
Event: Kimco Realty's Second Quarter Results
When: 8:30 AM ET, July 28, 2022
Live Webcast: 2Q22 Kimco Realty Earnings Conference Call or on Kimco Realty's website investors.kimcorealty.com
Dial #: 1-877-407-0784 (International: 1-201-689-8560)
Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Kimco Realty's website investors.kimcorealty.com through October 27, 2022.
About Kimco Realty®
Kimco Realty® KIM is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America's largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, including mixed-use assets. The company's portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco Realty is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of March 31, 2022, the company owned interests in 537 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 93 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com.
The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.
