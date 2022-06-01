AmerisourceBergen Investor Day to Highlight Strategic Imperatives and Provide Long-Term Financial Outlook

Company reiterates guidance for fiscal 2022

The Board of Directors authorized a new $1.0 billion share repurchase program

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC today reiterated its previously provided guidance for fiscal year 2022 and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program. The investor day will include presentations by company leaders focusing on AmerisourceBergen's purpose, strategic imperatives, ESG commitments, and long-term financial growth outlook.

"We are excited to showcase how AmerisourceBergen is building on our leadership in global healthcare solutions to create healthier futures around the world," said Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer. "At today's event, we will discuss our strategy and vision, and how we will continue to drive long-term sustainable growth through our differentiated global healthcare solutions, our investments in people and culture, and by building on our ESG strategy to live our purpose and create a better future for all stakeholders."

The company reiterated its fiscal year 2022 guidance, including its expectation for adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $10.80 to $11.05.

New Share Repurchase Authorization

In May 2022, AmerisourceBergen's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the Company to purchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock, subject to market conditions. The Company's fiscal year 2022 guidance does not include any potential benefit from the $1 billion share repurchase authorization. As of May 31, 2022, the Company had $321 million remaining under the share repurchase program authorized in May 2020.

Investor Day

The investor day live event webcast will begin at 9:00 am ET on June 1, 2022. Interested investors are invited to check the website investor.amerisourcebergen.com to access the webcast.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.amerisourcebergen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Securities Exchange Act"). Words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "would," "could," "should," "can," "project," "intend," "plan," "continue," "sustain," "synergy," "on track," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "possible," "assume," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and estimates that could prove incorrect or could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied are the following: the effect of and uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any government responses thereto) and any continued recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; our ability to respond to general economic conditions; our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance; unfavorable trends in brand and generic pharmaceutical pricing, including in rate or frequency of price inflation or deflation; competition and industry consolidation of both customers and suppliers resulting in increasing pressure to reduce prices for our products and services; changes in the United States healthcare and regulatory environment, including changes that could impact prescription drug reimbursement under Medicare and Medicaid and declining reimbursement rates for pharmaceuticals; increasing governmental regulations regarding the pharmaceutical supply channel; continued federal and state government enforcement initiatives to detect and prevent suspicious orders of controlled substances and the diversion of controlled substances; continued prosecution or suit by federal and state governmental entities and other parties (including third-party payors, hospitals, hospital groups and individuals) of alleged violations of laws and regulations regarding controlled substances, and any related disputes, including shareholder derivative lawsuits; increased federal scrutiny and litigation, including qui tam litigation, for alleged violations of laws and regulations governing the marketing, sale, purchase and/or dispensing of pharmaceutical products or services, and associated reserves and costs; failure to comply with the Corporate Integrity Agreement; the outcome of any legal or governmental proceedings that may be instituted against us, including material adverse resolution of pending legal proceedings; the retention of key customer or supplier relationships under less favorable economics or the adverse resolution of any contract or other dispute with customers or suppliers; changes to customer or supplier payment terms, including as a result of the COVID-19 impact on such payment terms; the integration of the Alliance Healthcare businesses into the Company being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the Company's or Alliance Healthcare's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the effects of disruption from the acquisition and related strategic transactions on the respective businesses of the Company and Alliance Healthcare and the fact that the acquisition and related strategic transactions may make it more difficult to establish or maintain relationships with employees, suppliers and other business partners; the acquisition of businesses, including the acquisition of the Alliance Healthcare businesses and related strategic transactions, that do not perform as expected, or that are difficult to integrate or control, or the inability to capture all of the anticipated synergies related thereto or to capture the anticipated synergies within the expected time period; risks associated with the strategic, long-term relationship between Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and the Company, including with respect to the pharmaceutical distribution agreement and/or the global generic purchasing services arrangement; managing foreign expansion, including non-compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, anti-bribery laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; our ability to respond to financial market volatility and disruption; changes in tax laws or legislative initiatives that could adversely affect the Company's tax positions and/or the Company's tax liabilities or adverse resolution of challenges to the Company's tax positions; the loss, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major supplier, or substantial defaults in payment, material reduction in purchases by or the loss, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer, including as a result of COVID-19; financial and other impacts of COVID-19 on our operations or business continuity; changes to the customer or supplier mix; malfunction, failure or breach of sophisticated information systems to operate as designed, and risks generally associated with cybersecurity; risks generally associated with data privacy regulation and the international transfer of personal data; financial and other impacts of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events, including the unfolding situation in Russia and Ukraine and its regional and global ramifications; natural disasters or other unexpected events, such as additional pandemics, that affect the Company's operations; the impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets (including any additional impairments with respect to foreign operations), resulting in a charge to earnings; the Company's ability to manage and complete divestitures; the disruption of the Company's cash flow and ability to return value to its stockholders in accordance with its past practices; interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; declining economic conditions in the United States and abroad; and other economic, business, competitive, legal, tax, regulatory and/or operational factors affecting the Company's business generally. Certain additional factors that management believes could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are set forth (i) in Item 1A (Risk Factors), in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and elsewhere in that report and (ii) in other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures described below. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance because such items are outside the control of the Company or are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for these non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and the probable significance of which cannot be determined.

We have included adjusted diluted earnings per share, which represents diluted earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP adjusted for specific items, including the per share impact of: gains from antitrust litigation settlements; LIFO expense (credit); acquisition-related intangibles amortization; employee severance, litigation, and other; impairment of assets; and the loss on the currency remeasurement related to Swiss tax reform, in each case net of the tax effect calculated using the applicable effective tax rate for those items. In addition, the per share impact of certain discrete tax expense (benefits) primarily attributable to foreign valuation allowance adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, and the per share impact of certain expenses relating to tax reform in Switzerland are also excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the per share impact of the items that are outside the control of the Company or that we consider to not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash nature.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005518/en/