iGrafx Names Shoeb Javed as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Product Development Velocity, Strengthen Platform Capabilities

iGrafx, a worldwide leader in digital business transformation, process management, and integrated process mining, announces today the appointment of Shoeb Javed as the company's Chief Product Officer. With several decades of product management, engineering, and leadership expertise, Javed is the ideal person to deliver the next level of process intelligence through iGrafx. Javed will be responsible for the design and execution of the iGrafx product strategy to benefit iGrafx customers and next-generation business leaders.

Javed joins iGrafx from Worksoft, a leading process automation technology vendor. While at Worksoft, Javed was responsible for business strategy, product management, technology alliances, and mergers and acquisitions. Under his leadership, Worksoft successfully implemented multi-million and up to billion-dollar technology transformations with automation technology. The company experienced high revenue growth during Javed's tenure and he has become a recognized leader in the automation space with numerous speaking and written contributions across industry publications such as CIO Magazine, Forbes, and others.

"As iGrafx continues to grow and expand, we required a CPO to help lead product transformation and innovation," said Darryl Lewis, Partner at Banneker Partners. "Shoeb is uniquely qualified with his technical expertise, product management leadership, and deep market understanding. Shoeb's vision includes not only better process design solutions but also adding operational intelligence and automation to create a holistic end-to-end platform. This approach will serve global companies seeking insight into today's operational challenges, such as where to make automation investments. We are thrilled to have Shoeb join the dynamic iGrafx leadership team and look forward to the positive impact he will bring."

Over the past year, iGrafx has announced its trajectory for rapid growth and technology innovation with the announcement of key executives, numerous awards, and the acquisition of process mining solution provider Logpickr.

"Customers have begun the process of rationalizing tools that will help them enable automation and orchestration at digital scale," said R "Ray" Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder of Constellation Research, Inc. "Expectations for world class user experience and leading-edge functionality have never been higher. As corporations focus their attention to optimizing processes for business leaders, they expect their vendors to bring in world-class product design and execution talent."

Javed will lead a highly global, robust, and growing product management and engineering team to advance the iGrafx product and services portfolio. Javed will also be integrating the process mining solution into the iGrafx platform to deliver a comprehensive integrated approach to process improvement that combines process mining with process design, operational intelligence, and automation for a true 360 approach to realizing business outcomes.

"iGrafx is one of the world's largest process repositories and I'm excited to be a part of this fantastic company," said Shoeb Javed, Chief Product Officer for iGrafx. "Some of the largest global brands depend on iGrafx for documentation, design, and compliance of processes. Now, process needs are changing – it's not enough to have processes, they must be tied to company performance. We will enhance our platform in organic and inorganic ways to demonstrate true process excellence value, helping our customers improve their bottom line. I am thrilled to be a part of such a collaborative culture and team."

About iGrafx

iGrafx, a leader in business process management, enables the world's largest enterprises to turn process into a competitive advantage. The iGrafx platform captures and connects critical business operations for detailed analysis, modeling, and optimization. In today's competitive market, business leaders must align business objectives and IT systems, comply with industry regulations, automate business process, and identify and implement process efficiencies by undertaking initiatives such as RPA, Six Sigma and Lean. With iGrafx, businesses connect the dots across these efforts to deliver results, improvements, and increase return on investment. Learn more by visiting www.igrafx.com.

