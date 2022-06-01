Airship Acquires App Store Optimization Leader Gummicube to Create the Industry's First Comprehensive Mobile App Experience Management Solution

For the first time, enterprises will have a complete set of solutions for end-to-end mobile app experience optimization to attract, grow, retain and monetize app customers

Mobile app experience company Airship today announced that it has acquired Gummicube, the original App Store Optimization (ASO) innovator and the world's #1 provider in helping more top 10 apps across categories succeed than any other company. By linking Gummicube's ASO technology and expertise with Airship's App Experience Platform (AXP), brands can now optimize value across the entire mobile app lifecycle, driving greater organic growth, ROAS, retention, loyalty and monetization.

The acquisition combines the leading ASO platform with the leading mobile app experience platform to offer brands a single set of enterprise solutions that together offer app store optimization, customer journey orchestration, no-code native app experiences and app UX experimentation. Both Airship and Gummicube customers will quickly benefit from access to new technology and expanded expertise to bookend growth and retention by more efficiently and effectively addressing both sides of the mobile app value chain — attracting and growing more valuable app customers, then retaining and monetizing them.

Gummicube nearly doubled its revenue year-over-year, with nearly three-quarters of total revenue coming from enterprise brands, and plans to nearly double its staff in 2022 to support continued growth. All 80 Gummicube employees have joined Airship with co-founders Dave Bell and Anh Nguyen becoming VPs and co-general managers of the Gummicube division at Airship. Airship will continue to innovate and invest in Gummicube's solutions, while empowering customers with richer cross-platform data to better inform each step of the mobile app journey, from the experiences new app customers receive, to the insights that drive the next wave of organic audience growth.

"Driving consumers to download an app is a critical first step, but keeping them engaged and maximizing value for everyone involved requires leveraging data to demonstrate customer respect and relevance with experiences that reward them for their loyalty," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "Together, Gummicube and Airship enable marketers, product owners and developers to optimize their entire mobile app experience — from the point of discovery to loyalty. This industry-first combination will drive greater app success for brands, and unlock huge value for our business."

"Gummicube and Airship are both 100% dedicated to helping mobile apps succeed. Before today, brands had to find their own answers to the two most fundamental questions: one, how do I attract and grow more quality users; and two, how do I retain them and grow value for everyone involved," said Dave Bell, CEO and co-founder, Gummicube. "Now, our combination will drive more measurable value for customers than anyone else. This has never been done before!"

Splitcube, Gummicube's A/B testing platform, enables developers, marketers and brands to test every single one of their store listing assets to continually optimize conversion rates in the app stores. Gummicube's DATACUBE aggregates billions of data points from the App Store and Google Play Store to visualize search and behavioral trends. DATACUBE helps app marketers understand how the app stores merchandise their apps and those of their competitors, to more quickly grow app audiences and market share by optimizing app visibility. These SaaS technologies are combined with the most experienced ASO team in the world, who can work hand in hand with clients to manage processes and measure success.

Peak Technology Partners served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction.

Airship is dedicating the month of June to #MAXMonth where there will be a wealth of content, events and resources to help brands master mobile app experiences and unlock more value by optimizing the full app lifecycle. Learn more here: https://www.airship.com/max-month/.

Airship is a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020," receiving the highest score in the Strategy category and the second highest score in the Current Offering category.

About Gummicube

Gummicube pioneered App Store Optimization for mobile apps in 2010, and today partners with app developers and CMOs to optimize mobile app marketing for the App Store and Google Play Store. Thousands of apps have leveraged Gummicube's technology and expert services to continuously improve app visibility and store conversion rates to acquire more quality users and build better apps.

Gummicube is an Airship company. For more information on Gummicube's services, or to receive a live demo of DATACUBE or Splitcube, please visit http://www.gummicube.com/.

About Airship

No one knows more, does more, or cares more when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experiences than Airship.

From the beginning of apps, Airship powered the first commercial messages and then expanded its data-led approach to all re-engagement channels (mobile wallet, SMS, email), app UX experimentation and feature release management. Now, with the Airship App Experience Platform (AXP), business users can create and adapt native app experiences on their own — with no ongoing developer support or app update required.

Having powered trillions of mobile app interactions for thousands of global brands, Airship's technology and deep industry expertise have enabled apps to become the digital center of customer experience, brand loyalty and monetization.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

