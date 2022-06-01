Turo Acquires OuiCar and Expands into New Markets

Turo announces expansion to France, fueled by the acquisition of OuiCar, a leading French peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, as well as New York state this summer

Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, announced today that it has acquired OuiCar, an established leader in the car sharing industry in France. This integration will leverage OuiCar's strong presence in France to support broader expansion plans in Europe and complements Turo's existing offering across the US, UK, and Canada.

"We're extremely excited to welcome OuiCar to the Turo family," said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. "Turo and OuiCar have a shared vision for the future of peer-to-peer car sharing, and we're thrilled to join forces to put France's 38 million cars to better use. Today, we're one step closer in fulfilling our mission."

Turo and OuiCar will help to meet the increasing demand from both local residents and visitors to France, one of the top travel destinations globally with over 90 million international tourists. The companies are also strategically aligned on helping local hosts build small businesses to supplement their income while building on the large community of guests and wide network of cars available across all regions in France.

"It's a huge opportunity with great synergy for the car sharing industry," said OuiCar CEO Benoît Sineau. "We are pleased to join forces, so French hosts and guests, and those traveling to France, will benefit tremendously from our joint network, extraordinary selection of vehicles, and excellent quality of service."

While OuiCar has become a part of the Turo family, the company will continue to operate under the OuiCar brand for the time being, with plans to migrate to the Turo brand over time.

In addition, Turo will soon launch in New York state, after a new law that was passed by members of the New York legislature and signed by Governor Hochul takes effect. Prospective hosts can now begin listing cars and guests traveling in New York will be able to book starting June 27, 2022. The launch makes Turo the first and only peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace available in all 50 states.

Turo has grown rapidly over the last 10 years, making major investments in hiring personnel and expanding into international markets. Adding the Empire State and France to its unrivaled network will help Turo continue to be a leader in car sharing both in the US and around the world.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France.

To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.

About OuiCar

OuiCar is a leader of car sharing in France, with 2.6 million signed up users and approximately 30,000 vehicles on the platform. Hosts can easily share their cars and generate revenue, while guests enjoy OuiCar's accessibility, flexibility and competitive prices throughout France. OuiCar's fast-growing host and guest communities are reinventing the way people think about cars, transitioning from car ownership to cars-as-a-service to put the 38 million cars in France to better use.

