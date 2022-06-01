KuCoin Officially Launches Decentralized Crypto Wallet To Offer Users Web 3.0 Services

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, is launching its brand-new decentralized product — KuCoin Wallet, with its website going live for users to access the service starting June 1st. The official app of KuCoin Wallet is also expected to launch later in June. Open beta app testing is expected to become available in the coming days. The launch of KuCoin Wallet is a significant endeavor for the KuCoin ecosystem in its effort to expand Web 3.0 exploration.

KuCoin Officially Launches its Own Crypto Wallet (Photo: Business Wire)

KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure and easy crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. It allows users to create a decentralized account for Web 3.0 in seconds and send, receive, and store BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and more tokens in one place.

Positioned as more than a crypto wallet by granting users access to the Web 3.0 world, KuCoin Wallet will add many leading DeFi, NFT, and GameFi functions to provide users with a convenient experience in the future. At launch, KuCoin Wallet will also integrate Windvane, a one-stop NFT marketplace, to enable users to buy, store, and view their NFT collections directly within the wallet.

Security is another essential feature of KuCoin Wallet. As a self-custodial wallet with security techniques audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet gives users full control of their assets since they manage their own private keys.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said: "As the gateway to the Web 3.0 network, crypto wallets are an important requirement for users to participate in the decentralized ecosystem and have developed far more than being a mere tool to store digital assets. The launch of the official website of KuCoin Wallet is additional proof that shows the determination of KuCoin to enter the Web 3.0 field at a critical time, with our goals going beyond centralized trading services and entry into the decentralized world to extend its business further."

According to Jeff Haul, Head of KuCoin Wallet, "KuCoin always hopes to better cater to the needs of all classes of investors. The release of the official website of KuCoin Wallet is one step further for KuCoin to make an exploration in Web 3.0."

Previously, KuCoin announced that it will launch its decentralized NFT marketplace, Windvane, and has established a $100 million Creators Fund to empower the development of Web-3.0.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

About KuCoin Wallet

KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet, with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables them to buy, store, and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the world of Web 3.0 for all crypto lovers.

