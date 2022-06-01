Burger King® Celebrates Its Birthday With a New Limited-Edition Crown and Free Whopper Jr. Sandwiches

The Brand Has Teamed up With World Famous Miami-Based Artist Romero Britto to Redesign the Iconic Keepsake

Burger King is keeping its birthday lit – flame-grilled, that is. Guests have loved the Home of the Whopper since 1954, and on June 1, the brand turns 68 years old. To celebrate, Burger King is launching a limited-edition birthday crown at participating restaurants nationwide and Royal Perks members can get a free Whopper Jr. sandwich with any $1+ purchase for one day only*.

Burger King has continued to reward its Royal Perks members with exclusive benefits they can't find anywhere else and, on our birthday, it's no different. On June 1, Royal Perks members can claim their free Whopper Jr. via the BK app or website and at participating restaurants when they make any purchase of $1 or more. The Whopper Jr. features a savory flame-grilled beef patty topped with a juicy tomato slice, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun.

The birthday celebration doesn't end there – June 1 also marks a collaboration with artist Romero Britto and with shared Miami roots, Burger King and Britto have quite a history together. Now, the two are teaming up to make all Burger King Guests feel like royalty.

"Some of my first memories of moving to the United States include going to Burger King and getting a Whopper and a crown. It was the only restaurant I frequented – in fact, my first date with my wife was at a Burger King – so this collaboration felt like a natural fit," said Romero Britto. "Having the opportunity to redesign the iconic BK crown is such an honor, and having been a fan of the brand for so long this partnership brings it all full circle."

The new limited-edition birthday crowns feature the artist's widely recognized vibrant, colorful patterns with a pop-art style burger and fries. Available for a limited time only while supplies last, the crowns also offer Guests the chance to unlock a prize that will keep the party going until next year's birthday. Guests can enter for a chance to win a free year of Burger King by taking a selfie with the BK x Britto crown or GIF sticker and sharing it on Instagram tagging @burgerking and using the hashtag @BKBdayCrownSweepstakes**.

* On June 1, 2022 only, Royal Perks members can get a free Whopper Jr.® with any $1+ purchase at participating U.S. Burger King® restaurants on the BK® App and bk.com. Account registration required. Must add coupon before placing order. One per account/day. Not valid with any other coupons or offers. Not valid in AK, HI & U.S. territories. Void where prohibited or if reproduced altered or sold. Tax extra. No substitutions. Not valid on delivery orders. Royal Perks terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms.

** No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to residents of 50 U.S. & D.C., aged 18 or older. One entry per person. See Official Rules at bk.com/offer-terms for prize description, free method of entry and odds. Void where prohibited. Free year of Burger King food fulfilled as $4,879 USD in Burger King gift cards. Sponsored by Burger King Corporation, Miami FL. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global fast-food hamburger chain known for food quality and value as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About BRITTO®:

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded in 1989 by the internationally acclaimed visual artist and founder of The Happy Art Movement, Romero Britto, with the mission to inspire happiness, fun, love, and optimism around the world through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery and fun-filled scenes that are relatable to all. Synonymous of both fun and happiness, blending Romero's unique artwork with innovative design, creativity, and quality. To learn more about Romero Britto and BRITTO® please visit Www.britto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

