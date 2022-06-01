Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Pudge Rodriguez welcome a new Hall of Famer – Morgan™

On June 25 in Las Vegas, Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. will be joined on stage by Hall of Famers Terrell "TO" Owens and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez to introduce Morgan™ into the Mortgage Hall of Fame. These two sports legends will present Game On. This event will showcase Morgan™, Sun West's recently developed empathetic mortgage technology which eliminates the stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and risk of the home buying process even for those with challenging credit and employment history making it easier for everyone involved.

The event will also benefit The Autism Community in Action (TACA) with Sun West donating $10k based on in-person or live stream attendees.

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who is a Sun West Ambassador, said, "I am so delighted to join TO and all my friends in Las Vegas. Sun West is making the dream of home ownership a reality for more and more people, and I am excited to help showcase Morgan™." Terrell "TO" Owens added, "Football and Baseball are the cornerstones of American sports and Pudge and I can't wait – It's Game on!"

This event is open to all, and registration can be found at https://www.swmc.com/gameon/.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is acting as the lender and offers financing to qualified borrowers. TACA – a third party organization is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. The name of TACA is owned by TACA. Ivan Rodriguez is a paid spokesman for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

