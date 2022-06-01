Hall of Famers Terrell Owens and Pudge Rodriguez welcome a new Hall of Famer – Morgan™

On June 25 in Las Vegas, Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. will be joined on stage by Hall of Famers Terrell "TO" Owens and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez to introduce Morgan™ into the Mortgage Hall of Fame. These two sports legends will present Game On. This event will showcase Morgan™, Sun West's recently developed empathetic mortgage technology which eliminates the stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and risk of the home buying process even for those with challenging credit and employment history making it easier for everyone involved.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531006032/en/
Hall of Famers Terrell "TO" Owens and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez (Graphic: Business Wire)
The event will also benefit The Autism Community in Action (TACA) with Sun West donating $10k based on in-person or live stream attendees.
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who is a Sun West Ambassador, said, "I am so delighted to join TO and all my friends in Las Vegas. Sun West is making the dream of home ownership a reality for more and more people, and I am excited to help showcase Morgan™." Terrell "TO" Owens added, "Football and Baseball are the cornerstones of American sports and Pudge and I can't wait – It's Game on!"
This event is open to all, and registration can be found at https://www.swmc.com/gameon/.
About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):
At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner!
We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is acting as the lender and offers financing to qualified borrowers. TACA – a third party organization is not affiliated with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. The name of TACA is owned by TACA. Ivan Rodriguez is a paid spokesman for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.
Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531006032/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.