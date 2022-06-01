AgreeYa Spins-Off BeatBlip, Launches HuLoop to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in the Intelligent Automation Space

New Company Led by Todd P. Michaud, CEO, Will Expand BeatBlip Offering in the Business Process Automation, Robotic Process Automation and Software Test Automation Categories

AgreeYa Solutions, a global leader in software, solutions and services, today announced it is spinning off BeatBlip, its AI-powered, codeless, intelligent automation platform with the launch of HuLoop Automation (HuLoop), a new software company, to accelerate growth and innovation. The new company will build upon AgreeYa's longstanding investment in BeatBlip, which enables business process automation (BPA), robotic process automation (RPA) and software test automation (STA).

Forrester projects the RPA market will reach $22 billion by 2025; Markets and Markets expects the global BPA market size to grow to $19.6 billion by 2026; and a 2021 Research and Markets report put the global automation testing market at $20.7 billion last year and forecasted 19.2 percent compound annual growth. HuLoop aims to become a leader in each of these high-growth markets.

The BeatBlip platform is uniquely positioned to be a single source solution across an expanding array of automation requirements. The user-friendly no-code/low-code platform is designed to orchestrate tasks and activities across complex business workflows and disparate systems. It can generate, deploy and manage bots to automate manual and mundane tasks, and it can control and execute repetitive software tests verifying results against expected outcomes.

Todd P. Michaud, an accomplished and high-energy technology executive with a proven track record for driving growth and innovation in both mature and high growth start-up software companies, has been appointed CEO of HuLoop. He previously served in executive leadership positions with IBM, Revionics, Retalix, NCR, Amdocs, Hypersonix and DemandTec.

"The automation market is poised for significant growth, and we intend to earn our fair share of that growth by delivering industry leading innovation," said Michaud. "We are committed to helping our clients solve their most complex challenges while delivering meaningful cost savings and productivity gains."

The HuLoop name was chosen to underscore the company's commitment to supporting humans being in-the-loop during automation while also supporting full unattended automation. "We believe AI-powered automation can do amazing things, especially when it is blended with the strategic thinking, emotional intelligence and empathy unique to humans. We are in the business of unleashing the power of automation to help enterprises realize maximum value from their human capital," added Michaud.

"The BeatBlip platform has been helping customers around the globe successfully adopt and scale automation with ease for years," said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa Solutions and HuLoop board chairman. "Existing customers won't experience any disruption, and in fact, they benefit from expanded capabilities, focus and resources. With Todd at the helm of HuLoop, together we will build an amazing company that leads emerging trends and delivers on the promise of automation for our customers."

ABOUT HULOOP AUTOMATION, INC.: Based in the Sacramento, Calif. area, HuLoop Automation, Inc., helps enterprises realize maximum value from their people by keeping humans in-the-loop during intelligent automation in addition to ungoverned automation. The innovative AI-powered automation company was built to accelerate the growth of the low-code/no-code BeatBlip platform previously led by AgreeYa Solutions, Inc. HuLoop will expand BeatBlip's business process automation, robotic process automation and software test automation capabilities. Learn more at www.huloop.ai and follow HuLoop on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions, and services to small, medium, and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,000 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility, and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI, and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including "Dream Company to Work For" and "Best Employer Brand." Discover more at www.agreeya.com and follow AgreeYa on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

