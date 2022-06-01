The LYCRA Company to Join Panel Discussion at the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and apparel industry, will join a panel discussion at the inaugural United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on June 2.

With its recent commercialization of COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® fibers made from 100% textile waste, The LYCRA Company is uniquely positioned to participate in the discussion titled Responsible Consumption and Production: Designing for Our Times. Jean Hegedus, sustainability director, The LYCRA Company, will share her perspective on how the company is scaling recycling solutions to help address the challenge of textile waste.

The meeting will welcome United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network advisory committee members and registered partnerships by industry stakeholders, media, Governments and United Nations system entities to highlight actions, solutions, and progress from the fashion and lifestyle sectors to advance sector engagement in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations Member States in 2015. Discussions will focus on confronting the climate crisis, achieving gender equality throughout the value chain, and ensuring a resilient post-pandemic recovery.

"The LYCRA Company recognizes that the journey towards a more sustainable future is a collective effort across the industry," said Kerry Bannigan, executive director, Fashion Impact Fund. "We are thrilled to have them join our first annual meeting to discuss solutions that will accelerate the fashion and lifestyle sector's implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals."

As the apparel industry looks to rapidly develop solutions for a circular economy, The LYCRA Company is focused on a variety of fiber and fabric innovations that reduce or divert waste, keeping materials in use and out of landfills. The company's EcoMade family of recycled offerings includes LYCRA®, COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® fibers made from both pre- and post-consumer waste. The LYCRA Company invites the industry to Keep in the Loop with LYCRA to learn about its latest sustainable innovations and circularity advancements, while also promoting collaboration.

The United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network's inaugural annual meeting is co-convened by the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund.

Spokesperson Biography:

Jean Hegedus is the sustainability director for The LYCRA Company. Ms. Hegedus has over 35 years of experience in the textile industry, working first with The DuPont Company, and then INVISTA, before moving to The LYCRA Company in 2019. Over the course of her career, she has held a variety of positions in public affairs, marketing, licensing and branding. She began working in the denim segment in 2007, bringing several important innovations to market, including LYCRA® XFIT, LYCRA® dualFX®, LYCRA® BEAUTY, and LYCRA® EcoMade technologies. It was also her work within the denim segment that heightened her awareness of the need for more sustainable solutions, and in July of 2019, she was appointed sustainability director for The LYCRA Company. Ms. Hegedus has a master's degree in communications from the University of Delaware.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, and TACTEL®. The LYCRA Company's legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

About the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network

The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a United Nations (UN) hosted online platform for industry stakeholders, media, Governments, and UN system entities. The network showcases and enables collaborations that accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a joint initiative of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Division for Sustainable Development Goals - United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the Fashion Impact Fund. The leading entities of the network convene periodic events aligned with key meetings on the UN calendar and publish reports on the network's achievements.

