Clarity AI's Sustainability Data and Capabilities Will Support BlackRock's Enterprise SFDR Reporting

Clarity AI's data is integrated in Aladdin and available to Aladdin clients to support their SFDR Reporting Needs
Clarity AI, the global sustainability tech platform, announced today that their sustainability data, integrated into BlackRock's Aladdin platform, is being utilized in preparation for BlackRock's enterprise reporting for the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) framework. BlackRock will leverage Clarity AI capabilities, data and expertise to facilitate efficient and accurate reporting on Principal Adverse Impact (PAI) indicators. PAI indicators are a set of specific ESG metrics mandated by the European Union as part of SFDR, which imposes granular sustainability disclosure obligations for asset managers and other financial market participants.
"We are thrilled to deepen our client relationship with BlackRock," said Rebeca Minguela, Founder & CEO of Clarity AI. "As part of our comprehensive sustainability tech kit, we are uniquely positioned in the market to deliver everything required for regulatory reporting, including SFDR, EU Taxonomy, UK Taxonomy, TCFD and MiFID II. Financial market participants of any size can leverage these capabilities via custom, easy integrations or our off-the-shelf web app."
Clarity AI's market-leading SFDR coverage encompasses more than 49,000 companies, and its capabilities allow for portfolio aggregation and multi-asset look-through to more than 220,000 funds, including ETFs. All data is fully granular, which allows for better understanding of underlying calculations for each SFDR PAI. Should they choose to, financial market participants will be able to access these capabilities and data within their own configuration of Aladdin and leverage them as an input according to their own portfolio and reporting needs.
"Deepening our partnership with Clarity AI is an exciting step forward for BlackRock and will provide us the ability to offer Aladdin users enterprise level reporting for SFDR," said Stéphane Lapiquonne, Managing Director at BlackRock and Head of Sustainability for Europe, Middle East and Africa. "The depth and transparency behind Clarity AI data can help Aladdin users better understand exposures to the PAI metrics across their portfolios."
About Clarity AI
Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses machine learning and big data to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. As of May 2022, Clarity AI's platform analyzes more than 49,000 companies, 220,000 funds, 198 countries and 188 local governments, and delivers data and analytics for investing, corporate research and reporting. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe and the Middle East, and its client network manages tens of trillions in assets under management. Clarity AI's minority investors include, but are not limited to, Deutsche Börse, BlackRock, and SoftBank. clarity.ai
