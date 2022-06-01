Launch of ART Fixation System from NGMedical, Germany

NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces the launch of its new ART® Fixation System in Europe.
The ART® Fixation System was developed with the goal of providing the surgeon with a fixation system to perform dorsal spinal stabilizations simply, quickly and effectively. ART® offers a safe and simple instrumentation with a reduced instrument set and sterile packed implants. The lumbar fixation system is designed with one universal screw type to meet all the lumbar spinal fixation demands in an effective way. This is another significant addition to the expanding product portfolio of NGMedical.
"We are extremely proud of adding the ART® Fixation System to our product portfolio. ART® is an important step to expand the implant portfolio from NGMedical" says Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical.
About NGMedical
We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.
The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.
