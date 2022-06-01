Capri Holdings Pledges $10 Million to the Versace Foundation

Supports Equality, Wellness and Safety for LGBTQIA+ Community
Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is proud to announce the creation of The Versace Foundation in connection with Pride month 2022. The company has pledged $10 million to further the foundation's mission of fostering, promoting and supporting programs, projects and activities designed to generate awareness of and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The foundation will engage with philanthropic organizations and community groups to support the preservation of LGBTQIA+ history and culture as well as to promote the advancement of equality, wellness and safety for the LGBTQIA+ people.
Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer of the Versace brand said, "I'm proud that Versace has always been known for its inclusivity. I am excited for the support and assistance The Versace Foundation will bring to the LGBTQIA+ community."
"We are pleased to announce the creation of The Versace Foundation," said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings. "We all have a right to be accepted, to be loved and to be our most authentic selves. The Versace Foundation enables us to further our pursuit of LGBTQIA+ equity, wellness and safety, as well as to continue to be an ally for LGBTQIA+ individuals."
For more information on Capri Holdings' commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit "Diversity & Inclusion" at www.capriholdings.com.
About Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.
