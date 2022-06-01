Hive Furniture Show Continues to Cater to Demand for Quality Furniture, Doubles Global Exhibitors to More Than 100

Hive Furniture Show, the GCC's only dedicated event focusing on big-box retailers and wholesale traders, is preparing to roll up its sleeves for a second edition that is twice as big as last year's. The 2022 edition will be taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from 13 – 16 June, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
Showcasing exquisitely curated furniture from around the world, Hive Furniture Show will grant visitors the opportunity to explore the latest furniture trends and network with manufacturers from across the globe under one roof. The show will host over 100 global exhibitors who will showcase their collections, spanning furniture pieces for offices, living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and outdoor furniture.
Gautam Mulani, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show, said: "We were pleased with the great response we received during last year's event and anticipate the huge regional potential that the furniture sector has over the coming years. The UAE has shown its resilience and recovery from the repercussions that were poised by the pandemic, and exhibitors are looking forward to launching new collections to big-box retailers through this year's event."
"We are happy to be hosting this year's Hive Furniture Show at Expo Centre Sharjah and are confident that this event will further grow over the coming years to cater to the growing regional demand for quality furniture," added Manish Bhatia, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show.
The furniture business in the UAE is one of the major businesses uplifted by the real estate sector. Increased construction activity — both in residential and commercial properties — rising urbanisation, and the increase in disposable income are some of the major factors attributing to the growth of the GCC furniture market. In the United Arab Emirates specifically, people are continuously increasing their spending on home renovation, such as living rooms and kitchens, and are investing in higher-quality furniture products.
The 2022 Hive Furniture Show will be twice the size of last year's edition and is anticipating more than 2,000 visitors from 25 countries. In attendance will be buyers from several countries including the UAE, Brazil, Kenya, Tanzania, India, among others.
*Source: AETOSWire
