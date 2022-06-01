Baker Tilly International Appoints Global CEO

Baker Tilly International is delighted to announce the appointment of Francesca Lagerberg as Chief Executive Officer of the global network.
Ms Lagerberg brings more than 25 years of experience in professional services, most recently as global leader with a mid-tier network, specialising in cross-border and international business support. For many years, Ms Lagerberg has been a champion of diversity and inclusion in boardrooms and has worked directly with senior leadership teams on their inclusion strategies.
Baker Tilly International Chairman and CEO of Baker Tilly US, LLP, Alan Whitman said Ms Lagerberg is the right leader at the right time to lead the growing global network as it accelerates its strategic markets.
"Francesca is a progressive leader who brings a wealth of experience and has the unique perspective of leading at both an enterprise and global network level," Mr Whitman said.
"With Francesca's leadership, we will inspire our clients and our people to create a bold tomorrow."
Baker Tilly International was formed in 1988. Since that time, the network has grown to span 148 territories, with more than 39,000 people and revenue exceeding US$4 billion. Ms Lagerberg is the first woman to lead the global network.
Ms Lagerberg said: "I am excited by the opportunity of joining Baker Tilly, a network with significant ambition and breadth, and I look forward to working with our member firms on the next stage of growth and development."
Ms Lagerberg takes over the position effective 1 June from former CEO Ted Verkade who is working in a broader leadership role in the profession. Mr Verkade served on the Baker Tilly International Board of Directors for 19 years.
Baker Tilly is a leading global provider of accounting, assurance and advisory services, with more than 39,000 people in 148 territories. This year's IAB World Survey ranks Baker Tilly International 10th by both global combined revenue and global headcount.
