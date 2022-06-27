Searchlight Resources Announces Dr. John Belhumeur as Indigenous and Community Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") SCLTCNYCF(FSE:2CC2) is pleased to announce that Dr. John Belhumeur has joined the Searchlight Resources Advisory Board as Indigenous and Community Advisor.

Dr. John Belhumeur has spent over 30 years as a consultant for Aboriginal affairs with regards to project development in the resource industry, coordinating between Aboriginal citizens, resource companies, and various levels of government. Dr. Belhumeur has worked on many projects, from the EIA process through to the construction and operation phases of a mine.

Coming from St. Lazare and Pine Creek, Manitoba, Dr. Belhumeur's Cree /Ojibwa ancestry gives him first-hand knowledge of the Indigenous experience, lending a deeper understanding of issues facing Aboriginal people today, in society and the workplace. Dr. Belhumeur believes in protecting the environment first and foremost, through the use of Traditional, Ecological Knowledge and sustainable mineral development.

Dr. Belhumeur is the Founder and publisher of The Aboriginal Miner, a partnership with the Prospector Resource Investment News. John is an accomplished publisher, miner, and adviser to First Nations, Industry and Government and is well-known throughout the mining, forestry, and petroleum industries, as well as the resource development communities. Dr. Belhumeur was one of the first publishers to endorse mining, hydro, oil & gas, alterative energy, and other resource development projects in Canada, believing that it would bring employment, training and prosperity to Indigenous communities.

"Searchlight welcomes Dr. Belhumeur to the Searchlight team to assist the Company in presenting a respectful dialogue with First Nations, local governments and stakeholders on a broad range of mutual interests", stated Stephen Wallace, President and CEO of Searchlight.

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. SCLTCNYCF FSE:2CC2))) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on Rare Earth Elements, uranium, battery minerals and gold throughout the province. Searchlight holds over 1,395 square kilometres of claims in Saskatchewan.

