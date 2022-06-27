Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Q&A following the Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc (ARBARBK, ("Argo" or the "Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to confirm the arrangements for the previously announced Post AGM Q&A. Peter Wall, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Executive Chairman, and Alex Appleton, Chief Financial Officer, will provide the Post AGM Q&A via the Investor Meet Platform on 29 June 2022 at 4:00pm BST / 11:00am ET.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am BST / 4:00am ET the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company and add Argo Blockchain via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/argo-blockchain-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Argo Blockchain plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will be invited automatically.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Peter Wall Chief Executive via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334 finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance Jonny Franklin-Adams Tim Harper Joint Corporate Broker Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 OTC Markets Jonathan Dickson jonathan@otcmarkets.com +44 204 526 4581 +44 7731 815 896 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations Emma Valgimigli Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco Nasser Al-Sayed argoblock@tancredigroup.com +44 7727 180 873 +44 7888 672 701 +44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (ARBARBK blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With its flagship mining facility in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View source version on accesswire.com: