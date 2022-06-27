Orosur Mining Inc Announces Shareholder/Investor Meeting and Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. OMIOMI,the South American focused minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, announces that, further to its previous announcement on 6 June 2022, the Company will be hosting a Shareholder/Investor meeting and presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 6.00pm on 28 June 2022 at 1 America Square Conference Centre, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.
Louis Castro, Chairman, Brad George, CEO, welcome the opportunity to host the meeting and are looking forward to meeting existing and prospective investors.
Pre-registration is required for attendance to the meeting. To confirm attendance please email orosur@flagstaffcomms.com.
No new material information will be released at the meeting.
For further information visit www.orosur.ca, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
https://www.accesswire.com/706576/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-ShareholderInvestor-Meeting-and-Presentation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.