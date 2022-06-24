Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. TRL (the "Corporation" or "TIP Inc.") an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2022.
By resolution passed by ballot vote, all of the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2022, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.
The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:
Board of Directors
Votes in Favour
Votes Withheld
Number of Votes
Percentage (%)
Number of Votes
Percentage (%)
John W. Stanton
40,950,847
99.549
185,700
0.451
Bradley J. Horwitz
40,950,847
99.549
185,700
0.451
Theresa E. Gillespie
40,950,847
99.549
185,700
0.451
Mark Kroloff
41,136,547
100
0
0
Alan D. Horn
41,136,547
100
0
0
Nadir Mohamed
40,961,547
99.575
175,000
0.425
Reza Satchu
40,950,847
99.549
185,700
0.451
The final item of business at the Meeting was to appoint Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
By resolution passed by ballot vote, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Votes by shareholders and proxyholders received with respect to the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were voted as follows:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number of Votes
Percentage (%)
Number of Votes
Percentage (%)
42,792,445
99.883
50,000
0.117
The percentages shown in the results above represent the number of votes validly cast with respect to the Corporation's common shares as a percentage of the number of such common shares that were entitled to vote as of May 10, 2022, the record date for the Meeting.
About Trilogy International Partners Inc.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz.
Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004.
For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.
CONTACT
Ann Saxton
425-458-5900
Ann.Saxton@trilogy-international.com
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.
