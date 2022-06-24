Skeena Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited SKESKE ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 22, 2022. Shareholders approved all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of all five directors and the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP as Auditors of the Company.
A total of 40,155,295 shares were voted, representing 58.44% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding at the record date for the AGM. Refer to Table 1 below for detailed results of the votes for each Director.
Table 1: Detailed Voting Results for Re-election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percentage For
|Walter Coles, Jr.
|37,590,511
|99.69%
|Craig Parry
|22,133,387
|58.70%
|Randy Reichert
|37,685,947
|99.95%
|Suki Gill
|37,358,134
|99.08%
|Greg Beard
|25,097,262
|66.56%
The remaining AGM results are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Prefeasibility Study for Eskay Creek in July 2021 which highlights an open-pit average grade of 4.57 g/t AuEq, an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 56% IRR, and a 1.4-year payback at US$1,550/oz Au. Skeena is currently completing both infill and exploration drilling to advance Eskay Creek to a full Feasibility Study in 2022.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
CEO & Director
Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Prefeasibility Study, completion of a feasibility study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 31, 2022. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's 2021 MD&A and AIF, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited
https://www.accesswire.com/706457/Skeena-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting
