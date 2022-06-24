ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them in Linkfire A/S' Shares

by ACCESSWIRE
June 24, 2022 9:10 AM | 4 min read

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Linkfire LINKFI

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameEttrup Invest ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/StatusClosely associated with Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO of Linkfire A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLinkfire A/S
b)LEI984500Z56C097569I250
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares



ISIN DK0061550811
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)

3.01 SEK
3,02 SEK
3.50 SEK
3.25 SEK
3.00 SEK
3.20 SEK
3.01 SEK
3.50 SEK
3.06 SEK
2.94 SEK
3.03 SEK
3.90 SEK
3.03 SEK
2.94 SEK
5,000
5,000
1,000
1,000
3,155
1,000
6,800
1,000
5,000
7,100
500
1,000
5,000
4,254
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Aggregated Volume: 46,809
Aggregated price: 142,682.49 SEK
e)Date of transaction23 June, 2022
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm


For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: le@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-06-24 14:50 CEST.

Attachments

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S' shares

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/706481/Reporting-of-Transactions-Made-by-Persons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-and-Persons-Closely-Associated-with-them-in-Linkfire-AS-Shares

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: computersTechnology & InternetLegalPress Releases