Metaskins Creates Thalia's Metaverse Coming Out Party!

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Metaskins studios is pleased to announce a special pride month inspired digital wearable collaboration with Decentraland and Thalia. Thalia is a chart topping pop star with over 20 million followers who has always embodied strong allyship and so, in the spirit of pride, Metaskins studios has created a full-body Thalia avatar along with 6 wearables and a pride float. The 1/1 avatar and float will be featured in Decentraland's pride parade located in Vegas City!



These special 6 piece limited-edition wearables will be airdropped to Thalia fans around the world, while the 1/1 Thalia avatar will be used exclusively by Thalia to represent herself in Decentraland. The float, designed with a 1970s funk aesthetic in mind, will parade through Vegas City in Decentraland during the month of June.

"Thalia's showing in Decentraland was special, it's something that was a game changer for an already stacked Pride month in Decentraland. She brought the energy as usual!" stated David Cummings, Co-founder of Metaskins, the metaverse design studio behind making the Thalia x Decentraland looks come to life.

While there is still work to be done with respect to the queer community at large, Metaskins is enthusiastic to participate in celebrating how far the world has come in accepting love in all its forms and are even more eager to bring some of this acceptance, love and tolerance to the metaverse with this new collection.

About Metaskins

Metaskins.com is a fully customizable one-stop shop for any and all metaverse or NFT needs. We specialize in personalized digital wearables, custom infrastructure built on metaverse parcels and brand tailored metaverse events. In the past, we have created some of the highest quality metaverse-ready 3D avatars out there and we are ready to do the same for any of your projects! Based in Colombia, our talented team of in-house modelers, marketers and smart contract developers offer a wide range of services and skills. From video game development to the creation of random generated NFT art for your newest collection, we take your imagination and turn it into a Web 3 reality. The sky's the limit at Metaskins, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the Metaverse through the construction of your newest projects. As far as our history is concerned, we are quite proud of our track record. Metaskins has thrown successful metaverse events, from casino nights to Bare Knuckle Fight Championship Fight Nights. We were responsible for the high-resolution 3D art behind The Holy Ones NFT collection. We've also designed custom wearables for the likes of Snarky Sharks NFT and NFT weak for further references. We can't wait to make your meta-dreams a real success.

