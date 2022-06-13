Elizabeth Blue Vein Drilling - Visible Gold Observed

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") TMRTMRRTMRFF is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

The 2022 drilling campaign began on May 31st at the down-dip extension of the Blue Vein. Three diamond drill holes have been completed to date, targeting the Blue Vein, for a total of 645 metres. Drill hole EZ-22-03, has intersected two zones of quartz veining that show the presence of visible gold ("VG"). Grains of visible gold have been observed in the uncut core at a down-hole depth around 96.9 to 97.3 metres and with a second observation of visible gold around 124.0 to 124.1 metres. In both cases the gold was observed in the quartz groundmass.

Tempus Resources CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Drilling at Elizabeth is off to a great start this year. We have completed 3 drill holes targeting the southern extension of the Blue Vein. VG observed in drill hole EZ22-03 is an encouraging indicator that the Blue Vein structure and gold mineralization extends along strike to the south of last year's discovery drill hole (EZ21-12). The core from the first three drill holes is currently being cut with samples to be dispatched the lab this week."

Image 1. EZ-22-03. Blue Vein with visible gold. Elizabeth Gold Project

The Blue Vein was discovered in 2021 (EZ21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t Au) with a total of 7 holes intersecting the vein to date (including three holes with ‘bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation was identified over a strike length of over 80 metres in 2021. Approximately fifteen (15) holes have been planned this year to target the expansion of the Blue Vein high-grade gold mineralisation along strike and down dip. The drilling will test the Blue Vein gold mineralisation over a total strike length of approximately 300 metres and down to approximately 150 metres (see Figure 3).

The high-grade quartz veins encountered at Elizabeth in the 2020 and 2021 drilling show close geological similarities to the nearby Bralorne mesothermal vein system which has been mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres from surface and suggests there is strong potential to extend the mineralisation down plunge from the current deepest intersections that are approximately 200 metres below surface.

Tempus technical staff are in the process of logging and sampling the core in preparation for analysis at SGS laboratories in Vancouver, BC. Assay results will be reported as they are made available.

Figure 1 - Elizabeth Plan View Showing 2022 Drill Locations

Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein Long Section (looking Northwest)

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

