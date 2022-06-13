01 Communique to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results and Host a Conference Call on Thursday June 16, 2022.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") ONEOONEF one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is scheduled to release financial results for its second quarter 2022 which ended April 30th before market opens on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Join 01 Communique live at 10:00AM EST (June 16, 2022) for an update on the Company's results as well as the business prospects for IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™.
Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=K1ZmRGhYKy9xaVE4UUVRMzJYTUFyQT09
Passcode: ironcap22
Dial-in:
Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588
Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128
Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612
Passcode: 066489703
About 01 Communique
01 Communique ONEOONEF is one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era. Its IronCAP™ technology, protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715, is a cryptographic system incorporating advanced post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
Brian.stringer@01com.com
