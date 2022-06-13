Anteros Metals Provides Update on Airborne Geophysical Surveying at the Hopedale Nickel Project, Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / ANTEROS METALS INC. ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on airborne geophysical surveying at its Hopedale Nickel Project (the "Project") in Labrador, Canada. With commencement of the airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey, Phase One exploration at the Project is now underway.

As reported on May 16th, 2022, Anteros contracted Geotech Ltd. to conduct 313 line-kilometres of Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") airborne surveying over the Hopedale Property (Figure 1). The survey crew established a base of operations in nearby Postville and reconnaissance flights over the survey block began May 17th. The EM-loop was subsequently ferried to the landing site and calibrated. Production flights are ongoing with surveying expected to conclude mid-June. The VTEM program aims to detect deep conductivity anomalies associated with nickel mineralization at a spatial resolution of two metres. Anteros is eagerly awaiting results which will frame exploration around anomaly-focused surface and subsurface targets.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Figure 2: Location of Anteros Hopedale Project as represented by Company logo. Vale's VALE Voisey's Bay deposit represented to the north. Hopedale Airport to the east.

The Hopedale Nickel (+/- Copper-Cobalt) Project is located approximately 90 kilometres west of the town of Hopedale, Labrador and 90 kilometres south of the Voisey's Bay Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mine (Figure 2). The geological environment hosting the Hopedale Property bears unique characteristics similar to those displayed by the Voisey's Bay deposit.

The Project sits along a tectonic suture between the Churchill and Nain lithotectonic provinces, straddled to the north by the world-class Voisey's Bay Nickel-Copper-Cobalt sulphide deposit, and is proximal to the nickel-copper-cobalt bearing Pants Lake Intrusive Complex. Southwestern portions of the property are underlain by gabbroic and anorthositic rocks, highly prospective for sulphide related mineralization. Northwestern portions of the property lie over granitic to monzonitic rocks. All units are cut by harp dikes, a series of northeast-trending gabbro dikes also associated with nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization.

Historical geophysical surveys on the Project disclosed shallow EM conductors coincident with magnetic anomalies. Previous interpretations suggest this may represent disseminated sulphide mineralization. Follow-up exploration, although limited in 1996, defined many of the geophysical anomalies to be associated with anomalous nickel in stream sediment samples (Figure 3). Given the presence of favorable gabbroic and anorthositic intrusive rocks underlying these anomalies, high potential for a new magmatic Ni sulphide deposit exists and warrants further investigation.

Anteros Metals aims to reveal the source of these anomalies and define the economic significance of the conductors during the Phase One exploration program using deeper-penetrating airborne geophysics and surface mapping.

Figure 3: Hopedale Ni-Cu-Co Property map showing location of coincident EM anomalies, anomalous Ni lake sediment samples, and anorthositic rocks.

PHASE ONE EXPLORATION

Phase One exploration of the Hopedale Nickel Project is building on historic exploration results by acquiring higher-resolution, deeper-penetrating, 3D EM data that could identify new and subtler anomalies and better define the historical conductors. The VTEM system uses a low-noise, low base-frequency, full spectrum waveform that has far superior penetration depth and resolution compared to the EM system previously used on the Project. The survey will enable unprecedented insight into the geological and structural make-up of the Project area, gleaning critical insight for advancing exploration towards the discovery of new magmatic sulphide deposits.

Results of VTEM modelling and target generation will inform follow-up ground mapping and sampling programs to be conducted shortly after receipt and interpretation of the results. Phase Two exploration is anticipated to include follow-up drill-testing for magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization based on the results of Phase One exploration.

For more information on the Hopedale Project, please visit: https://anterosmetals.com/hope-ni-cu-co/ For more information on the VTEM Plus survey, please visit: www.geotech.ca

Qualified Person

Jesse Halle, P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

Anteros Metals Inc. is a multimineral exploration and project generation company focused on highly prospective projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Anteros Metals Provides EM Survey Update June 13th, 2022

