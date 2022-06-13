Poko Innovations Qualify As Finalists Across Multiple Award Categories At World CBD Awards

Cannmed announced as a finalist at the World CBD Awards for Best CBD White Label Brand

LONDON, ENGLAND and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / CSE: Poko Group Innovations, an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem, is delighted to announce that a number of its subsidiaries have qualified as finalists in the World CBD Awards, further displaying the impact Poko Innovations brands are having in the EU CBD market.



The Poko Group was nominated for several awards across multiple categories for its Payment Processor, B2B and B2C brands and has qualified for finalists in the below categories, with winners being announced on the Gala night of the Awards Conference:

Poko Group will be attending the expo portion of the event as The Extract, connecting with businesses within the event and sharing new media options with them via Poko Group's Media sites for advertising, company spotlights and more.

What is the World CBD Awards & Why Is It An Important Industry Event?

The World CBD Awards is an annual event spotlighting safe, compliant & effective CBD/Hemp products, devices & services on a global scale. The Awards are designed to recognise & reward those who go the "extra mile" making the industry a safe & respected marketplace-showing they operate with integrity, transparency & ethical business practices.

The theme for the 2022 Awards continues to be "we can do better". The objective is to pull together all the industry pioneers worldwide, and will be held on 12th-15th July in the Fira centre in Barcelona, Spain.

The event, which combines an expo with a conference and awards gala recognises and acknowledges the best of the best in CBD. The awards focus on transparency - there is no internal involvement in the testing and judging of the nominees' products. They also rank ethics as a high priority for future award winners. The legality, testing and compliance of products is of the utmost importance to World CBD Awards organisers.

It's an opportunity to celebrate the major and upcoming producers and innovators in the CBD world. Plus, it's a chance to finally celebrate in person-the extraordinary success of CBD over the last few years. With 22 awards up for grabs, there's bound to be some fierce competition. An award-winning product is something to shout about and it can boost international sales.

The market for CBD is soaring. From a niche product, it has grown to one that's in every pharmacy and health food store and many more homes. There's no stopping it as global sales are projected to reach $16 billion in 2026 .

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. The Poko Group is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise, any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

