Snipp Appoints Adi Dhandhania, Chief Operating Officer, North America, Bally's Interactive to its Board of Directors; and Appoints Tom Burgess as President of SnippMEDIA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp") SPNSNIPF, a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Adi Dhandhania to its board of directors (the "Board") as a nominee of Bally's Corporation pursuant to its US$5,000,000 investment in Snipp as further detailed in Snipp's press releases dated April 12th and April 14th, 2022.

Mr. Dhandhania is the Chief Operating Officer, North America for Bally's Interactive. Having spent over a decade in the gaming and technology industries, Mr. Dhandhania brings extensive expertise in corporate strategy, M&A, and business operations to Snipp's Board.

Mr. Dhandhania is a CFA® charterholder, and has an MS from Brown University, an MBA from Bryant University and a BS from Johnson & Wales University.

"We are excited to welcome Adi to our Board and benefitting from his extensive industry expertise and experience. Adi's guidance and input will be invaluable as we scale Gambit Rewards, our recently acquired Loyalty Gaming Platform (see press releases dated January 11th and February 22, 2022) and in evaluating and advising on acquisition opportunities as market conditions continue to favor well capitalized and profitable companies like Snipp. In nominating Adi to our Board, Bally's Corporation continues to demonstrate its support and commitment to the ongoing commercial relationship between the 2 companies as described in Snipp's press release dated April 12, 2022, and we look forward to building a long standing and mutually beneficial relationship with Bally's Corporation," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO & Founder of Snipp.

Snipp is also pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Burgess as President of SnippMEDIA, a new division of Snipp Interactive. Mr. Burgess will be transitioning from his long-standing role as a director of Snipp to become a member of Snipp's executive management and lead efforts to scale SnippMEDIA. SnippMEDIA is a disruptive payments media network where Snipp's CPG clients can reach 100's of millions of consumers through consumer banks' digital channels to drive both in-store and online sales. Supporting both impression and performance-based media models, SnippMEDIA aggregates first, second and third-party consumer purchase data through distinct channels for targeting and reporting at the SKU/UPC data level. We look forward to sharing more information on this very exciting offering shortly.

Mr. Burgess is a seasoned executive in online and wireless interactive advertising and digital media technology. As a serial entrepreneur and innovator he has been granted multiple patents for his pioneering work in the wireless, mar-tech and loyalty industries. Mr. Burgess is a consistent speaker at global marketing conferences and has been quoted or featured in Forbes, NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, CNBC and many industry publications. In 2021, he became CRO/CMO at Triple, a PNC Bank company. He founded Linkable Networks, a payments loyalty company in 2010 and was CEO until its sale to Collinson Group in September 2017. In 2001 Mr. Burgess founded Third Screen Media, a wireless advertising company that was purchased by AOL/TW in 2007. Prior to Third Screen Media, he founded two other successful digital media companies that were acquired by large industry leaders. In 2007 Mr. Burgess was inducted into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame for superior performance by a group of investors. Mr. Burgess is an active Board Member and advisor to early stage ventures with a focus on corporate development, Board governance and investor relations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Providence College.

"We would like to thank Tom for his service to the Board over the last three years and we welcome him to our executive team to spearhead the launch of our latest offering, SnippMEDIA. We have identified an opportunity to expand our share of wallet with existing clients by helping them leverage the unique behavioral datasets that the SnippCARE Platform generates on the programs we execute for them. Historically we have not captured client budgets on the media side of the programs we execute. This offering allows us to introduce a value-added service as part of our Customer Acquisition Retention and Engagement Platform, SnippCARE. Client media budgets are a multiple of their current spend on the program execution, which means we have a real opportunity to rapidly grow our average campaign size and overall revenues as we scale this offering. Tom's deep experience in this space and long standing relationship with Snipp makes him the perfect candidate to lead this effort." said Atul Sabharwal, CEO & founder of Snipp Interactive Inc.

The Company would also like to announce a total grant of 10,000,000 stock options to the board of directors (other than Mr. Dhandhania) and five officers. The options are to be exercisable at a price of C$0.145 per common share and expire after 5 years and vest in tranches between the grant date and June 12, 2025.

Mr. Dhandhania's appointment to the Board is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. If the appointment is not accepted, Mr. Dhandhania will tender his resignation with immediate effect.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc SPNSNIPF)) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 17 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally's Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, Bally's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the risk that Mr. Dhandhania's appointment to the Board is not accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Jaisun Garcha

Chief Financial Officer

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: