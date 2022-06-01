LeaderMed Group to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / The Leadermed Health Group Limited ("LeaderMed Group") announces today that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joanne Jiang will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, 10 June 2022, at 8:30-8:55 AM in TRACK 1.
LeaderMed in-licenses first-in-class drug candidates from established US/EU companies and research institutions and re-innovates them specifically for the Asian patient population. Our re-innovation process begins with exceptional know-how, world-class experience, and unique and formidable relationship accelerating the design, clinical evaluation, and regulatory approval process. We have successfully increased global access to important and novel therapies while reducing their introduction time-to-market and cost.
LeaderMed's initial pipeline includes two clinical-stage, phase III ready, long-acting drug products, including the best diabetes and obesity compound for Asia, target launching in 2025 in multiple countries.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/lmg/1687200. A replay of the presentation will be archived on LeaderMed's website.
For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with LeaderMed's management, please contact Jefferies or Dr. Jenny Yuan via email at jenny.yuan@leadermedgroup.com or phone at +1 (908) 552-9052.
About Leadermed Health Group Limited
LeaderMed, founded by Dr. Joanne Jiang, (past founder of the largest CRO in China and acquired by Goldman Sachs) is designed to provide established and emerging life science companies with the knowledge and direct capabilities to successfully access the "Pharmerging" China and Asia Pacific patient markets. Drawing on its direct, hands-on, in-market experience in drug development, intellectual property creation, clinical efficacy testing, regulatory approval, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and distribution experience, LeaderMed can advance and obtain regulatory approvals to market new drugs in China and the Asia-Pacific region faster than most often can be obtain in the U.S. and Europe. This also provides life science companies with access to new and larger amounts of clinical data to augment their respective US and EU regulatory filings. Most importantly, LeaderMed opens the China and Asia-Pacific markets to novel and effective drug candidates. For additional information about the company, please visit https://leadermedgroup.com/.
Leadermed Health Group Limited
https://leadermedgroup.com/
Tel: +1 609-297-7766
Joanne Jiang PhD MBA / Jenny Yuan PhD
Email: joanne.jiang@leadermedgroup.com; jenny.yuan@leademedgroup.com
SOURCE: Leadermed Health Group Limited
https://www.accesswire.com/703564/LeaderMed-Group-to-Present-at-the-2022-Jefferies-Healthcare-Conference
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
