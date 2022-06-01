LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST MYPS, LICY and CDNA - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Playstudios, Inc. MYPS

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT MYPS :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/playstudios-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=27979&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants who: (a) purchased, or otherwise acquired securities of Playstudios between June 22, 2021 and March 1, 2022, both dates inclusive, including, but not limited to, those who purchased or acquired Playstudios securities pursuant to the offering of the private investment in public equity; (b) held common stock of Acies as of May 25, 2021, and were eligible to vote at Acies' June 16, 2021 special meeting who exchanged their shares of Acies stock for shares of Playstudios stock pursuant to the merger of Acies and Old Playstudios; and/or (c) purchased or otherwise acquired Playstudios common stock pursuant to or traceable to Acies' documents issued in connection with the June 2021 merger.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 6, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Playstudios was having significant problems with its flagship game, Kingdom Boss; (ii) Playstudios would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected; and (iii) Playstudios had not revised its financial projections to account for the problems it had encountered with Kingdom Boss. As a result of defendants' wrongful conduct, Class members paid artificially inflated prices for their Playstudios securities and suffered substantial losses and damages.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. LICY

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT LICY :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/li-cycle-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=27979&from=1

Class Period : February 16, 2021 - March 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 20, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

CareDx, Inc. CDNA

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CDNA :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/caredx-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=27979&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased CareDx common stock between February 24, 2021, and May 5, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 22, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the Company's RemoTraC service for remote, home-based, blood-drawing; (2) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) these practices rendered the Company's testing services revenue reported throughout the class period artificially inflated; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE: Jakubowitz Law

View source version on accesswire.com: