Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRCA) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Verrica" or the "Company") VRCA.

The investigation concerns whether Verrica and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2022, Verrica revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for molluscum contagiosum treatment, VP-102. The FDA mentioned "deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC (Sterling), the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that manufactures Verrica's bulk solution drug product." Following this news, Verrica stock dropped $3.55 per share, or approximately 63.8%, to close at $2.01 on May 25, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Verrica shares, you can assist this investigation.

