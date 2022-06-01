SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Abbott Laboratories for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott" or the "Company") ABT.

Lowey is investigating whether members of Abbott's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Abbott in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Abbott, and whether Abbott and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 16, 2022, the U.S. filed a lawsuit and proposed consent decree against Abbott claiming that Abbott manufactured powdered infant formula under conditions and using practices that failed to comply with regulations designed to ensure the quality and safety of infant formula.

On May 25, 2022, Dr. Robert Califf, the head of the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), testified to the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives in connection with the ongoing baby-formula shortage affecting the U.S. As reported by The New York Times in an article entitled "F.D.A. Chief Details ‘Shocking' Conditions at Baby Formula Plant", Dr. Califf "detailed ‘egregiously unsanitary' conditions" at the Abbott plant in Michigan that was shut down in February, precipitating the shortage crisis. Dr. Califf testified that "'the inspection results were shocking'" and that "'[w]e had no confidence in integrity of the quality program at the facility[.]'"

If you are a shareholder of Abbott and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact Andrea Farah via email at afarah@lowey.com or at (914) 733-7256 or Alesandra Greco via email at agreco@lowey.com.

