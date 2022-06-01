Green Beli Kicks Off Plant-to-Earn Trend with a Real-Life Event to Plant Thousands of Trees in Vietnam

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / JUN 1, 2022 / Since its establishment, Green Beli, the First Green Reality Blockchain Ecosystem has always been consistent with its vision to become a green economy on Blockchain with the combination of GameFi and Metaverse, helping bring blockchain closer to life.

This year, in celebration of World Environment Day, Green Beli initiates their biggest tree planting campaign ever called "Plant Together", aiming to plant 5000 trees in Pleiku, Vietnam on 4th June 2022. There are over 10 crypto and non-crypto players confirmed to join this reforestation effort, including FIM Ventures, CoinLab, UPFI Network, Piratera,...

It is noteworthy that "Plant Together" is not simply a tree planting event. By this opportunity, Green Beli and its partners also wish to bring aid to local children and help raise environmental awareness for both crypto and non-crypto communities. "Plant Together" also officially marks the launch of a new trend on Green Beli's Green Metaverse: Plant-to-Earn.

Together, we can make a significant impact on the natural world

More interestingly, "Plant Together" is not the first green initiative of Green Beli. Since the IDO last September, Green Beli has received great attention and support from the crypto community because of its advocacy and vision for a greener crypto industry. The establishment of Green Beli Environmental Protection Fund (GEPF) with a commitment of $500K has also demonstrated efforts and determination to pursue the ultimate goal of the project, "Believe in a Green Earth".

"The crypto industry is overgrowing and provenly has a huge impact on the environment. This demands instant action from all of us. We at Green Beli firmly believe that we can make a significant impact when the crypto community works together. For us, each local community can be an eco-club to help us carry out eco-activities all over the world. So when participating in Green Beli's Ecosystem, users will have a chance to play, meet up and do meaningful activities in their own countries. This is the most beautiful aspect of Green Beli that you may not find in any other blockchain game projects." shared Green Beli Team.

Up to date, a series of green efforts have been accomplished by Green Beli:

Philippines:

Planting 100 trees in Sapang Bayan, Calumpit, Bulacan (September, 2021)

Aids to the victims of Typhoon Odette (RAI), Philippines (December, 2021)

Planting 100 trees in Tagpuan Ecopark Brgy, Cayabu, Tanay, Rizal, Philippines (May, 2022)

Brazil:

Planting 100 trees in Urubici, Santa Catarina (October, 2021)

Cleaning up Garopaba's Central Beach, Santa Catarina (November, 2021)

Vietnam

Clearing 40km of roads in Son Tra peninsula, Da Nang (November, 2021)

Nigeria

Plogging Event across the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus (November, 2021)

Iran

Planting 100 trees in Zak Village, Razavi Khorasan Province (November, 2021)

Plant-to-earn on Green Metaverse: Bridging the gap between blockchain and the real world.

Plant-to-earn is a new GameFi model which allows users to own real trees traceable on Blockchain and rewards users with various prizes including $BUSD from the first-ever community reward pool backed by profits from real-life plantations. Plant-to-earn is considered to be a perfect combination of Gamefi, Metaverse, and Green Beli's notion to create real-life action across the world.

Introduced as a no-inflation game mode, Plant-to-earn is expected to solve the problem of zero-sum game risk by adding funds from Green Beli's own real-life plantation to reward players. Moreover, Plant-to-earn is also a concept that shows Green Beli's efforts to mitigate the crypto industry's impact on the natural world: Each Real NFT tree minted = One real tree planted!

Besides, by using the revenue from the sale of Real NFT trees to invest in agriculture, Green Beli seems to set an even greater mission to solve the financial problem and add more value to agricultural production for local farmers in developing countries. This is a step further towards unlocking the blockchain applications and bringing them closer to life.

Green Beli - The First Green Reality Blockchain Ecosystem

Green Beli is not just a Gamefi project, but a green ecosystem inspired by the aspiration to combine the blockchain world with the real world and the notions of environmental awareness and sustainability. Green Beli Ecosystem consists of Green Beli NFT Game, Green Metaverse with Plant-to-earn, and Green Beli Environmental Protection Fund.

