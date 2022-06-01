CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IRNT, BKKT and SPRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ironnet, Inc. IRNT

IRNT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 15, 2021 - December 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 21, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ironnet, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings BKKT

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bakkt securities between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive; and/or (b) Bakkt Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC completed on or about October 15, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 20, 2022

According to the filed complaint, (i) the Company had defective financial controls; (ii) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (v) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (vi) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the business combination and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO

SPRO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 28, 2021 - May 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Spero Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data submitted in support of the New Drug Application ("NDA") for the Company's product candidate, Tebipenem HBr, were insufficient to obtain approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the Tebipenem HBr NDA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing would necessitate a significant workforce reduction and restructuring of Spero's operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

