Lexaria Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXXLEXXW (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces the results of the 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").
On May 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), the Company held the Meeting whereby there were 2,927,321 shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting 49.2% of the Company's issued share capital as at April 4, 2022, being the record date of the Meeting. The matters voted upon at the Meeting and the final voting results are set forth below:
Matter Being Voted On
For
Against/
Withheld
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
Percent
Approved By1
To Elect Chris Bunka as a director
1,708,178
49,986
0
1,169,157
97.15%
To Elect John Docherty as a director
1,533,997
224,167
0
1,169,157
87.25%
To Elect Nicholas Baxter as a director
1,485,669
272,495
0
1,169,157
84.5%
To Elect Ted McKechnie as a director
1,689,378
68,786
0
1,169,157
96.1%
To Elect Albert Reese Jr. as a director
1,697,646
60,518
0
1,169,157
96.56%
To Appoint Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors
2,891,381
13,634
22,306
0
98.77%
To Approve, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the executive officers in the 2021 fiscal year
1,644,229
86,673
27,262
1,169,157
93.52%
To ratify the lawful actions of the directors for the past year
1,601,239
126,568
30,357
1,169,157
91.1%
1 Percentage is calculated based on abstained votes being counted as a vote against the resolution
All of the proposals are described in detail in the Company's proxy statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission via Edgar and with the BC Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission via SEDAR on April 13, 2022.
About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations
ir@lexariabioscience.com
Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202
SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/703491/Lexaria-Announces-2022-Annual-Meeting-Results
