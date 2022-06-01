Madison Technologies, Inc.'s Acquisition, Kicks Off Content Strategy for New Broadcast & Streaming Plan Streaming Plan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Madison Technologies, Inc., (MDEX) recent announcement of the closing of its acquisition of LA based media production company Top Dog Productions, Inc. d/b/a "The Jay and Tony Show" marks Madison's initial foray into production as it green lights plans to offer unique content for it's broadcast and streaming platform.

"The Jay & Tony Show," founded by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh, is an award-winning production company that has been creating and developing groundbreaking content since 2001.

The company has conceived and produced a wide variety of original and critically acclaimed television series such as The Chelsea Handler Show (E!), Gigolos (Showtime), Here Comes The Newlyweds (ABC), Restaurant Stakeout (Food Network), The American Influencer Awards (YouTube), and many others.

The Jay & Tony Show has also been a leader in digital content, having had success creating and producing podcasts, short form series, and other, out-of-the-box, new forms of storytelling.

With the acquisition of The Jay & Tony Show, development has started in the verticals with new projects centered around the brave new world and culture of the Blockchain. These projects are telling stories about Crypto, NFTs, the Metaverse, and the unique and exciting characters in this new economy.

Their Tournament of Laughs, with host Jason Sudeikis, was one of the first, fully remote shows produced. They are currently putting the finishing touches on the highly anticipated Stupid Pet Tricks for TBS, in partnership with David Letterman's Worldwide Pants.

The acquisition comes as Madison continues to build out its broadcast and streaming platform

While "The Jay & Tony Show" will continue its core business of creating and producing innovative and disruptive programming for third-party networks and platforms, it will also bring a creative team to Madison to complement Madison's broadcast and digital distribution platform - creating and aggregating unique content for distribution nationwide with the ability to reach all viewers.

"We are very excited about the acquisition as a first step of many, in a new direction for the company," said Philip Falcone, Founder and CEO of Madison Technologies, Inc.

"The acquisition represents an opportunity to create unique content for distribution and enhance value for Madison shareholders as we move forward with our plan." While Madison has not given any guidance in its history, it is anticipated that the acquisition will be accretive for the Company.

Blumenfield and Marsh will continue as Co-CEOs of the newly formed subsidiary of Madison and be responsible for all content at the entity. They will work closely with Madison's broadcast and OTT unit on content offerings for its future, yet to be announced, network launch.

Blumenfield stated, "With the additional resources of Madison technologies, we are excited to turbo-charge development, to continue delivering captivating content, and to build an unparalleled network group." "It's an exciting time for our company," Marsh added "We can't wait to see what we will all accomplish together."

