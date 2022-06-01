FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), will be attending the LD Micro Invitational XII from June 7-9, 2022.
WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) with one-on-one meetings held throughout the event.
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management, please contact Gateway Group at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation WYY is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.
WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com
SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation
https://www.accesswire.com/703398/WidePoint-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Invitational-XII-on-June-8th-2022
