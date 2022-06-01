evTS Delivers FireFly ESV to the City of Santa Monica, California

2022 Demonstration Vehicle to Display Urban Mobility Capabilities to One of the Nation's Leading Sustainable Cities; Enables Use within Santa Monica's First-of-Kind Zero Emissions Delivery Zone

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced it has delivered a 2022 FireFly®ESV demonstration vehicle to the City of Santa Monica, California for use in municipal applications.

Santa Monica is well known for its longstanding commitment to sustainability and proven history of environmental innovation. The city is a founding member of Green Cities California, a coalition of 20 local governments that have implemented groundbreaking environmental policies. In 2021, the City of Santa Monica launched a first-in-the-nation Zero Emissions Delivery Zone (ZE Delivery Zone) within a one-square mile voluntary zone in its downtown commercial area. The ZE Delivery Zone provides priority curb access for zero emission delivery vehicles in select loading areas in the zone.

The 2022 FireFly®ESV demonstration vehicle, which was delivered to Santa Monica last week, is configured for municipal services use and is equipped with an electric dump bed. The FireFly will demonstrate the tangible performance, technology and cost benefits to the city and help to accelerate electrification efforts for the city's vehicle fleet.

"We are privileged to partner with Santa Monica as it leads the nation with innovative solutions to sustainably reduce carbon emissions, further incentivizing EV deployment to enable cleaner air for its residents," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "The city's ZE Delivery Zone provides an ideal use case for the FireFly as an urban last mile delivery solution, clearly illustrating its value proposition to forward-looking cities such as Santa Monica.

"We continue to see support for fleet electrification from all levels of government, with more exciting incentive programs to drive expedited adoption each year. These programs not only help cities meet their climate goals, but they address community demand for sustainable municipal fleets - an area where the FireFly shines, given its impressive performance, versatility and technology-forward, modular design. We look forward to introducing these advantages to Santa Monica while building promising new partnerships with other thought-leading cities nationwide," concluded Solomont.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly®ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, worth roughly $ 7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

