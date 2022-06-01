InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): Health and Wellness Product Launches

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / InMed Pharmaceuticals has reported fiscal Q322 results (ending 31 March) benefiting from commercial sales into the health and wellness market. Its product launches of high-value rare cannabinoids contributed to its $0.3m revenues and should provide most sales in the near future. It has also made progress with its pharmaceutical drug development program for treating glaucoma, where it completed the FDA pre-investigational new drug (pIND) meeting for candidate INM-088. We continue to see InMed offering near-term revenue generation combined with the longer-term value of its pharma drug development programs.

We adjust our forecasts from those published in our Outlook report for the lower net cash balance ($5.0m) than in Q222 ($10.3m) and the slightly higher share count. Our risk-adjusted per basic share valuations are now $5.6 (base), $15.5 (bull) and $1.1 (bear), down slightly from our prior $6.0 (base), $16.0 (bull) and $1.5 (bear).

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

