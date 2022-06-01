RiceBran Technologies Expands Mermentau, LA Facility to Meet Increasing Demand from the Rapidly Growing Companion Animal Market

Company Plans to Add Fifth Extruder to Expand Capacity for Companion Animal Market
TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies RIBT (the "Company") a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced the initiation of a capacity expansion of the Company's Core-SRB facility in Mermentau, Louisiana. The expansion is expected to increase capacity of the facility's SRB stabilizing capabilities, enabling RiceBran to meet growing demand for North American-sourced ingredients for the companion animal market.
The project which will be completed in the third quarter, will add a fifth extruder to the RiceBran's Mermentau, Louisiana facility. In addition to the additional extruder, RiceBran has also competed remediation of the company's warehouse and distribution facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after it was damaged in Hurricane Laura. Upgrades to this facility completed in this remediation will support the increase in capacity at Mermentau with enhanced logistics and loadout capabilities. The project at Mermentau, which is being executed by RiceBran's own internal engineering team, is repurposing equipment from one of RiceBran's other facilities and is expected the be completed at a minimal cost to the company, while the remediation of Lake Charles was entirely funded by insurance proceeds.
"These upgrades provide important redundancy and will allow our rice bran stabilizing facility in Mermentau to match the full capacity of our supply partner, who in turn has made investments over the past two years to minimize historical seasonal downtime," said core-SRB business lead Garry Primeaux. "Together, with the remediation and enhancement of Lake Charles, these factors add significant to overall capacity to our Louisiana operations, ensuring that we will be able to meet the rapidly growing demands of new and existing customers the companion animal market, with only a modest capital investment."
"The companion animal market is experiencing tremendous growth due to the high volume of people that acquired animal companions during the Covid epidemic," said RiceBran Chairman Peter Bradley. "This growth has been further accelerated by the popularity of companion animals in higher-demographic households, and these new owners' desire to feed their pets healthy and natural products. Combined, these factors are driving a structural shift in the industry toward stabilized rice bran ingredients, and we are able to respond. This relatively modest investment at Mermentau, along with the remediation and enhancement of our Lake Charles facility, provides RiceBran with a unique opportunity to capitalize on the current macro-environment."
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We create and produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran's expectations regarding its future financial results, sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improvements, and SG&A. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks that operations are disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and timing of profitable operations. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.
SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies
https://www.accesswire.com/703479/RiceBran-Technologies-Expands-Mermentau-LA-Facility-to-Meet-Increasing-Demand-from-the-Rapidly-Growing-Companion-Animal-Market
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.