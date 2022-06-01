Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") FWTC announces that Mr. Howie Honeyman, President and CEO, as well as Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales will present live at the 90th PDAC in Toronto from June 13 to June 15, 2022.

Date: June 13 - June 15, 2022

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Link: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

The PDAC is unmatched in its ability to connect participants to the international mining and exploration community and keep them informed of the latest trends and technologies shaping the sector through extensive programming. The Company is proud to present its patented forward osmosis solution that has the potential to significantly reduce water usage in many mining industry applications. President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments "Attending PDAC will allow us to learn how our water treatment technology can serve the mining industry in better managing its water resources and increase the ability of production activities to re-use water on an on-going basis".

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com .

About PDAC

The PDAC is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention for people, governments, companies, and organizations within the mineral exploration industry. The convention takes place annually in Toronto and was first founded in 1932, it is currently the largest mining and exploration event in Canada. The show attracts exhibitors from all over the world with an international reputation for its networking, deal-making and discussion of current issues, trends and technologies shaping the industry today. For more information, please visit www.pdac.ca/convention.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

