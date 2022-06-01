Thermon Acquires Powerblanket

Powerblanket is a leading provider of heated blankets built upon patented heat spreading technology and portable industrial chillers with a significant presence in industrial and commercial end-markets

Complements Thermon's leading global expertise in thermal management technology while expanding into adjacent product lines and increasing access to growing, diversified end-markets

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. THR ("Thermon"), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, today announced it acquired Powerblanket, ("Powerblanket"), a leading North American supplier of heated blankets built upon patented heat spreading technology and portable industrial chillers. Powerblanket increases Thermon's exposure to growing industrial and commercial end-markets through its freeze protection, temperature control and flow assurance solutions.

Thermon's CEO and President Bruce Thames said, "The Powerblanket platform provides an opportunity for Thermon to deepen its presence in diverse end-markets with patented technology that complements existing Thermon solutions. Margins are expected to be accretive to the overall Thermon business, and we are excited about the opportunity to accelerate Powerblanket's growth by bringing their solutions to market through our global sales network. We also see an opportunity to leverage Heat Authority, their online sales platform, to expand access to the commercial market for Thermon environmental heaters, accessories and other products. We are inheriting a strong and experienced team with a culture that aligns very well with Thermon's core values of care, commit and collaborate. We look forward to welcoming the Powerblanket team to Thermon as we continue to build on the solid foundation the company has built over the last 17 years."

Powerblanket recognized revenue of over $17 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Thermon expects the transaction to be accretive to GAAP earnings per share in the first twelve months and will generate a return on capital in excess of its cost of capital in less than three years, consistent with its overall capital allocation goals. The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under Thermon's revolving credit facility.

ABOUT POWERBLANKET

Founded in 2005, Powerblanket is a leading expert in temperature control that provides patented standard and custom-made heating products, world-class industrial chillers and cooling wraps, and operates an industrial heating e-commerce website from its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.powerblanket.com

ABOUT THERMON

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws in addition to historical information. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of factors.

Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future performance may differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statements.

