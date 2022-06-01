ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated With Them in Linkfire A/S' Shares

by ACCESSWIRE
June 1, 2022 6:40 AM | 4 min read

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / June 01, 2022 / Linkfire LINKFI

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameEttrup Invest ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/StatusClosely associated with Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO of Linkfire A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLinkfire A/S
b)LEI984500Z56C097569I250
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeShares
ISIN DK0061550811
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
SEK 3.9
SEK 3.9		3,100
500
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Aggregated Volume: 3,600
Price: SEK 14,040
e)Date of transaction30 May, 2022
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53

E-mail: le@linkfire.com

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-06-01 12:15 CEST.

Attachments

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S' shares

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703509/Reporting-of-Transactions-Made-by-Persons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-and-Persons-Closely-Associated-With-Them-in-Linkfire-AS-Shares

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: computersTechnology & InternetNewsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.