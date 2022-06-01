COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / June 01, 2022 / Linkfire LINKFI
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ettrup Invest ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Closely associated with Lars Wiberg Ettrup, CEO of Linkfire A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linkfire A/S
|b)
|LEI
|984500Z56C097569I250
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Shares
ISIN DK0061550811
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 3.9
SEK 3.9
|3,100
500
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Aggregated Volume: 3,600
Price: SEK 14,040
|e)
|Date of transaction
|30 May, 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm
For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: le@linkfire.com
This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-06-01 12:15 CEST.
Attachments
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire A/S' shares
SOURCE: Linkfire
https://www.accesswire.com/703509/Reporting-of-Transactions-Made-by-Persons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-and-Persons-Closely-Associated-With-Them-in-Linkfire-AS-Shares
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
