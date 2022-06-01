Soya Market Booms: Amatheon Agri Begins Trading with Smallholder Farmers as Commercial Soya Harvest Ramps Up

Amatheon Agri Zambia has begun procuring soya beans in Zambia to increase its marketable volumes and simultaneously strengthen its trading relationships with small producers in the area.

The company has already purchased 300 metric tonnes (MT) from neighbouring smallholder farmers in rural Mumbwa District and aims to increase purchases to 1,500 MT over the coming weeks.

The regional market for raw materials, protein-rich products and oils - including soya beans - continues to increase and Amatheon Agri Zambia is bringing its neighbouring farmers into the wider supply chain, enabling them to benefit from the higher prices.

Simultaneously, Amatheon Agri Zambia is midway through its commercial soya harvest and expects a yield of around 6,000 MT this season.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Amatheon Agri Holding N.V., the Euronext listed agribusiness and farming group (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH), shares an operational update from its 100% subsidiary company in Zambia, Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited (AAZ).

Soya purchases from small-scale farmers underway

Amatheon Agri Zambia has begun buying soya from smallholder farmers with the aim of selling an additional amount of quality-controlled soya with an attractive contribution margin. The company has already purchased 300 MT of soya beans and plans to procure up to 1,500 MT in June. Up to 3,000 farmers could benefit from the procurement activity. Soya prices are currently high in Zambia as the region - and world at large - struggles to manage the combination of global freight delays, ongoing war in the Ukraine and the COVID19 pandemic.

Commercial harvest upside

The company is almost halfway through its commercial soya harvest and has offtake agreements in place. In addition, Amatheon Agri Zambia has recently been certified as a soya seed multiplyer, and as a result has been able to enter the lucrative soya seed business. This additional upside is on top of the currently high prices.

Widening crop portfolio

Amatheon Agri Zambia's Outgrower Programme is primarily focused on the cultivation of high-value products such as chillies and organically-certified grains. It is managed through a contract-farming arrangement, whereby the farmer is provided with inputs, agricultural support and fixed offtake prices for better planning and production. The company has decided to capitalise on the current soya market and widen its buying basket to include it. This step not only increases the overall trading volume for Amatheon in the region but also allows smallholder farmers to benefit from the favourable market conditions.

"These opportunities are truly win-win scenarios for local farmers and Amatheon, as both can increase their margins and benefit from our infrastructure, which enables this kind of relationship," says Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.'s CEO and Founder, Carl Heinrich Bruhn.

The sourcing is arranged through two buying points on Amatheon Agri Zambia's farm with officially calibrated weighbridges - so sellers can observe correct weighing of the soya. Flyers are printed and distributed in nearby villages. For farmers who are unable to deliver to the company's farm, in-village aggregation and collection is also possible, with scales being calibrated so both buyer and seller can confirm the weight.

New development project for smallholder farmers

Earlier this year, Amatheon Agri Zambia joined the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), private partners, Zambian government officials and local leaders to officially launch the Eastern Kafue Nature Alliance, a new development assistance project. The project is designed to empower local communities for conservation and sustainable management and strengthen relationships among communities and the private sector. Amatheon Agri Zambia was selected to play the key role in this five-year project for further increasing sustainable agricultural production of high-value crops within the local communities of Mumbwa District.

