AlzeCure's abstract on pain project TrkA-NAM accepted for presentation at IASP 2022

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract of its preclinical project TrkA-NAM against osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain conditions has been accepted for presentation at the IASP 2022 World Congress on Pain in Toronto, Canada.

The abstract, titled Analgesic and Anti-inflammatory Effects of Small Molecule Negative Allosteric Modulators of TrkA, will be presented at the Global Pain Conference IASP 2022 World Congress on Pain by Dr. Pontus Forsell, project manager and Head of Discovery at AlzeCure. Other authors include Veronica Lidell, Senior Scientist, Dr. Gunnar Nordvall, Head of Chemistry, and Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure.

The presentation includes preclinical results showing how TrkA-NAM substances were identified as potent and selective negative modulators of NGF/TrkA signaling in cell-based assays. New important data in a preclinical pain model show, in addition to significant analgesic effect, also a potent anti-inflammatory effect.

"The results show that AlzeCure has identified unique, potent and selective TrkA-NAM molecules that show both analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects in a relevant preclinical model - something we see as a strength for the further development of the program. In addition, identification of selective and potent small molecule TrkA-NAM substances can potentially avoid some of the side effects observed for anti-NGF antibodies due to a more selective mechanism of action, while maintaining the analgesic effect," said Pontus Forsell, project manager of the TrkA-NAM program.

"The project is based on a mechanism with strong validation, both preclinical and clinical. The data we have for TrkA-NAM in pain is promising and the fact that we now also see anti-inflammatory effects with our substance opens up new possibilities. That this is also a mechanism that is not linked to the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids is of course important for a future approval," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets other types of severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About TrkA-NAM

The TrkA-NAM project, which is in research phase, is focused on the treatment of pain. The target mechanism, NGF / TrkA signaling, is well-validated both preclinically and clinically and provides a promising alternative to new analgesics without the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids.

For the TrkA-NAM drug project, we have leveraged our knowledge concerning the underlying biology for the NeuroRestore platform in order to develop new compounds that focus on providing pain relief in conditions associated with severe pain.

The goal of the project is to develop a small-molecule TrkA-negative allosteric modulator for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain disorders. The global osteoarthritis market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025, from USD 7.3 billion in 2020. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, the growing aging population, and an increase in the number of sports injuries. Over 240 million people worldwide suffer from painful and activity-limiting osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. Many patients experience insufficient pain relief or side effects with current treatment, which today usually consist of NSAIDs or opiates and there is a great need for more effective and better tolerated drugs in this field.

