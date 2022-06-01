Southern Energy Corp. Announces a Total Voting Rights Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern Energy" or the "Company") TSXV SOUC announces, further to its announcement of 6 May 2022 regarding the application to AIM for a block admission of 15,624,232 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") (the "Block Admission"), a monthly update to the Company's total voting rights as a result of the exercise of instruments subject to the Block Admission during the prior month.
As at May 31, 2022, Southern Energy had 86,434,983 Common Shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company.
For further information, please contact:
|Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)
+1 587 287 5401
+1 587 287 5402
Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker
Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker
Camarco
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
About Southern Energy Corp.
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/703454/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-a-Total-Voting-Rights-Update
