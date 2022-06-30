Tenet Provides Highlights of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. PKK PKKFF ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative AI service provider and operator of the Business Hubs™, today provided the following highlights of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"). Held virtually on June 30, 2022, the AGM saw the re-election of Mark Dumas, Johnson Joseph, Liang Qiu, and Charles-André Tessier as directors of the Company. Dana Ades-Landy did not seek re-election while Michael Pesner announced his resignation on June 29, 2022 and was removed from the list of director candidates prior to the meeting. Tenet is actively seeking to add replacement members to its board of directors.
The shareholders also approved the reappointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton as the Company's auditors and the adoption of the Omnibus Incentive Plan that had been circulated for review prior to the meeting.
The AGM was followed by a brief presentation by Tenet's President and CEO, Johnson Joseph.
About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:
Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through various Business Hubs™ to create a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com
