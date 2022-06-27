Kraken Energy Submits Permits to Commence Initial Drill Program at past Producing Apex Uranium Project in Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Kraken Energy Corp. UUSA UUSAF (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to announce that it has submitted permits for initial drilling at its Apex project, central Nevada, to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Permitting is an important next step as we advance towards an initial drill program at the Apex Property," stated Chairman, Garrett Ainsworth. "We see great potential to discover and delineate uranium mineralization within the now 3,906 hectare land package, which includes the historic Apex Mine area."

The permitting covers an initial drill program in the area of the historic Apex Mine, targeting mineralization previously worked by underground development at the mine.

Drilling is aimed at testing metasediments near the contact with an aplite dyke. Kraken's recently-completed geologic model identified this geologic feature as one of the primary controls on mineralization historically produced at Apex.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, Chairman for the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kraken Energy Corp.

Kraken Energy is a new energy company advancing its 100%-owned Apex project, Nevada, recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine.

