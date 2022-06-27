SureNano Science Signs Licensing Agreement for the State of Oklahoma

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. SURE (the "Company" or "SureNano") is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with 1150641 BC Ltd. ("1150641") for the exclusive rights to sell and distribute all current and future products developed by 1150641 (the "Agreement") in the state of Oklahoma (the "Territory"). Currently there is one product for sale: the SureNanoTM surfactant.
The terms of the Agreement are that the Company agrees to pay $10,000. The Company will also pay quarterly a 20% royalty on all net sales. The term of the Agreement is for 10 years with an option to renew for an additional 10 years.
The Company plans to find a licensed producer in Oklahoma to become a bulk supplier of nanoemulsions and further showcase the benefits of SureNanoTM surfactant.
About SureNano Science Ltd.:
The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano™ surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nano-emulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA.
ON BEHALF OF SURENANO SCIENCE LTD.
"Charles MaLette"
CEO, President, Director & Secretary
T: 604-428-5171
E: info@surenano.com
Forward-Looking Information:
This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the Company will also pay quarterly a 20% royalty on all net sales, and (b) the Company will find a licensed producer in Oklahoma to become a bulk supplier. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.
