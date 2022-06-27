Motivosity Makes Showing Gratitude Even Easier with Release of New UI

Motivosity New UI
Available on all of your devices.
The Motivosity platform got a makeover. Secret's out… it's looking really good. If saying thanks was a good experience before, just wait to do it with the new interface--game changer.
Back in March, Motivosity released its new mobile app which featured an improved look and feel for employee engagement. The mobile app was just a teaser for a new UI that makes navigating and recognizing peers an even more fun and seamless experience. Keeping employees engaged is now more important than ever and the goal has always been to build Motivosity into a tool that accomplishes that better than any other.
Motivosity's mission is to help make people happier at work. At the center of that mission is creating gratitude-centric environments and connecting values to company culture. However, the truth is, in order to truly change the game on employee recognition, looking good matters. Every feature and product is thoughtfully designed to accomplish Motivosity's vision. Ease of use and a visually appealing design were the focus to help Motivosity go above and beyond to help lift teams and create the culture of their dreams.
Users will first experience the new UI up close and personal in the Connect and Recognize products, but these changes are also reflected in Listen and Lead as managers track eNPS, team sentiment, and 1-on-1 data. Employee engagement has never looked so good.
The ease of use of the Motivosity platform is a huge priority and the new UI has been a long time in the making. A new UI isn't much unless it's done right, and the product team at Motivosity knocked it out of the park. "It's about time Motivosity gets the glow-up it deserves. We can't wait to see how much easier it becomes for people to say thanks at work with a big-time UI refresh like this one," says Jesse Dowdle, CTO.
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they've coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com.
Press Contact:
Logan Mallory, VP of Marketing
801.758.7188
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.