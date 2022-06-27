Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC Contributes to Greater Protection for Colorado Rideshare Accident Victims

Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC
The Denver, CO law firm of Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC, believes in aggressive, personalized legal representation to achieve the case results. At VFEL, professionalism is paramount, and you can trust that your case will get the time and attention.
The Denver law firm of Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC played an important part in changing the law in Colorado to hold rideshare companies liable for the injuries of additional accident victims. This effort demonstrates the firm's dedication not only to seeking justice under the law but also to changing the law to ensure that accident victims have maximum coverage for their losses.
Under previous Colorado laws, rideshare companies had to carry at least $1 million in liability insurance to cover the losses of rideshare passengers and other injury victims when the Uber or Lyft driver caused an accident. If a third-party driver caused the accident, that driver's auto insurance should cover the injuries and losses. However, if the third-party driver did not have insurance or a hit and run happened, an injured rideshare passenger or driver had no coverage options.
In 2020, the legal team of Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC, represented a rideshare passenger with $176,000 in medical bills from a fractured jaw and vertebrae. The third-party driver who caused the rollover crash fled the scene, and the victim never learned the driver's identity, much less their insurance coverage information.
Nothing under the law required the rideshare company to assist the injured passenger.
Varner Faddis Elite Legal worked to change the law to ensure that future rideshare passengers and drivers have coverage when they suffer injuries caused by an uninsured driver. Over 20 states already had such requirements in place.
In May 2022, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 1089 into law, which will take effect in August. The law requires rideshare companies operating in Colorado to cover passengers and drivers in hit-and-run accidents or crashes with uninsured drivers. The required insurance coverage involves at least $200,000 per injured person and $400,000 per occurrence.
This coverage applies if a rideshare driver logs into the app and engages a prearranged ride, which includes an active passenger in the vehicle or driving en route to pick up an accepted passenger.
Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC, handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, slips, falls, and more. They have a commitment to ensuring injured accident victims receive the full compensation they need to cover their medical expenses and other losses. Anyone who needs help following an injury should reach out to the firm for a free case evaluation.
###
CONTACT:
Lauren Varner
6025 South Quebec St.
Suite 100
Centennial, CO 80111
Phone: (720) 770-8335 (VFEL)
Related Images
Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC
The Denver, CO law firm of Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC, believes in aggressive, personalized legal representation to achieve the case results. At VFEL, professionalism is paramount, and you can trust that your case will get the time and attention.
Founder Lauren Varner (left) and Founding Partner Eric Faddis (right) of Varner Faddis Elite Legal
Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC (\"VFEL\"), adopts an innovative, modern, client-centered approach to the practice of law. The world has changed since the 1950s, but many law firms have not. At VFEL that is not the case.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.