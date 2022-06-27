Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC Contributes to Greater Protection for Colorado Rideshare Accident Victims



The Denver law firm of Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC played an important part in changing the law in Colorado to hold rideshare companies liable for the injuries of additional accident victims. This effort demonstrates the firm's dedication not only to seeking justice under the law but also to changing the law to ensure that accident victims have maximum coverage for their losses.

Under previous Colorado laws, rideshare companies had to carry at least $1 million in liability insurance to cover the losses of rideshare passengers and other injury victims when the Uber or Lyft driver caused an accident. If a third-party driver caused the accident, that driver's auto insurance should cover the injuries and losses. However, if the third-party driver did not have insurance or a hit and run happened, an injured rideshare passenger or driver had no coverage options.

In 2020, the legal team of Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC, represented a rideshare passenger with $176,000 in medical bills from a fractured jaw and vertebrae. The third-party driver who caused the rollover crash fled the scene, and the victim never learned the driver's identity, much less their insurance coverage information.

Nothing under the law required the rideshare company to assist the injured passenger.

Varner Faddis Elite Legal worked to change the law to ensure that future rideshare passengers and drivers have coverage when they suffer injuries caused by an uninsured driver. Over 20 states already had such requirements in place.

In May 2022, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 1089 into law, which will take effect in August. The law requires rideshare companies operating in Colorado to cover passengers and drivers in hit-and-run accidents or crashes with uninsured drivers. The required insurance coverage involves at least $200,000 per injured person and $400,000 per occurrence.

This coverage applies if a rideshare driver logs into the app and engages a prearranged ride, which includes an active passenger in the vehicle or driving en route to pick up an accepted passenger.

Varner Faddis Elite Legal, LLC, handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, slips, falls, and more. They have a commitment to ensuring injured accident victims receive the full compensation they need to cover their medical expenses and other losses. Anyone who needs help following an injury should reach out to the firm for a free case evaluation.

Founder Lauren Varner (left) and Founding Partner Eric Faddis (right) of Varner Faddis Elite Legal

